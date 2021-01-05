Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$55.45. The firm has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.97.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

