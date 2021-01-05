DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.73.

Shares of DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

