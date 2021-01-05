DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.73.

DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

