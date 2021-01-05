DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 14,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

