DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.73.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

