Dragon Coins Market Capitalization Reaches $11.90 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 231.5% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $58.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

