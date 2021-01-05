Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $25.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$15.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.