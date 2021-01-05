DREP (DREP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. DREP has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00253473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00523049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00277765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018149 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

