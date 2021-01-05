Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Up 5.3%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 463,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 395,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duluth by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

