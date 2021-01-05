DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,341. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

