DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DXPE stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

