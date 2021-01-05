Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

