Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading 5% Higher

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.42. 176,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 150,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

