Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

DLNG stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

