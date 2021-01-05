Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Aegis boosted their price target on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.49.

DYNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 180,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.08. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

