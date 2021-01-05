E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises 1.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

