E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $20.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.