E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

