E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 456 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. JOYY accounts for 0.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

