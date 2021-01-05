E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 509 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth about $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

