E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.77) on Tuesday. E.ON SE has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.62.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.