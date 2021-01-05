e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Insider Trevor Mervyn Jones Buys 33,417 Shares of Stock

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 33,417 shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

Shares of LON ETX opened at GBX 17.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday. e-therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.37 million and a PE ratio of -17.20. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

