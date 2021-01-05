easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 764.80 ($9.99) on Monday. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 824.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased a total of 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

