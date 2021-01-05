eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $60.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 9,999,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,646. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

