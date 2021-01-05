Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBIX opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ebix’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth $5,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 148.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Ebix by 262.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ebix by 29.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

