ECC Price Up 17.7% This Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $476.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,776.39 or 0.99963565 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011370 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

