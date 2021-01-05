EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $769,367.43 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $769,367.43 and approximately $97,422.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.