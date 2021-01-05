EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.99

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 32196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 37.13 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.53 million and a P/E ratio of -94.50.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$66,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,053.94. Insiders have sold a total of 344,224 shares of company stock worth $1,142,515 in the last ninety days.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

