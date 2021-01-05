Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 278,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,391. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,001 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

