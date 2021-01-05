Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Insider Mungo Wilson Acquires 34,336 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson purchased 34,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) stock opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.71. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.50 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

