EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.