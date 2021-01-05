Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.33 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $125.33 million and approximately $512,912.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00012198 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

