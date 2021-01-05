Ellaism Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $407,504.99 and approximately $288.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.09 or 0.03286803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 155.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,479,238 coins and its circulating supply is 40,427,906 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

