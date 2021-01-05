Encavis AG (CAP.F)’s (CAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of CAP opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 496.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.75. Encavis AG has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €21.35 ($25.12).

Encavis AG (CAP.F) Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

