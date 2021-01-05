Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EIGI remained flat at $$9.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,764. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.61.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.72 million. Analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.