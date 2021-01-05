Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

ENR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

