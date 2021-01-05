Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.43. 2,522,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,162,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

