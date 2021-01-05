Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EBF stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Ennis has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

