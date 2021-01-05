Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 31%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price was up 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 9,503,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,864,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.