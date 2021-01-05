Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$150.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at C$601,613.10.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

