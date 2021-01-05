Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.62 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

