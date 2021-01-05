Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $165.67. 68,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,034. The stock has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

