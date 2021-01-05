Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.38. 42,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.42 and its 200-day moving average is $373.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

