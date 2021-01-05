Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 501 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,170 shares of company stock valued at $69,978,311 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

