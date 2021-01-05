Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

