Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of SI stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 327.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

