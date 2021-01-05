Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tennant’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tennant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,657. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

