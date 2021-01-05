ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $15.03. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 19,243 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESSA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $159.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

