ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.