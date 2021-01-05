EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0153

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $297,376.37 and approximately $45,617.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00327040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025035 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.